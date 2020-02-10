La Scala di Seta goes to Karaganda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Opera is going on tour to Karaganda. On February 16, the capital’s opera company will present to the listeners the effervescent operatic farsa comica La Scala di Seta by outstanding composer Gioachino Rossini at the Seifullin Karaganda Regional Kazakh Drama Theatre, Astana Opera press service informs.

«We will gladly perform on tour again in this city, as the Karaganda audience highly appreciates classical art and is well versed in it. The Astana Opera team has already presented here Puccini’s opera La Boheme, Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin, Orff’s cantata Carmina Burana, as well as a gala concert program. In turn, creative teams from Karaganda have repeatedly performed at Astana Opera. The Karaganda Academic Theater of Musical Comedy performed Dunayevsky’s musical Scarlet Sails and Kalman’s operetta Die Bajadere, and the symphony orchestra of the Kali Baizhanov Karaganda Concert Association, led by its Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Pyotr Gribanov, performed the concert program From Karaganda, With Love,» the opera house’s General Director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Galym Akhmedyarov, said.

Astana Opera’s Principal Soloists, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova and Zhan Tapin will perform the main parts of the young newlyweds Giulia and Dorvil. Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov will portray hapless servant Germano. The opera house’s Soloists will also take part in the performance: Lucilla – Saltanat Muratbekova, Blansac – Yevgeniy Chainikov, Dormont – Ramzat Balakishiyev.

The premiere of the brilliant opera buffa at Astana Opera took place in April 2019 as part of the PICCOLO Chamber Theatre project, and in June the creative team already presented the production on tour in Kokshetau, causing a rapturous delight and standing ovation from the audience. It is important to note that the comedic opera is a huge success not only in the cities of Kazakhstan, but also abroad. Thus, in October, La Scala di Seta was performed to a full house in the cultural capital of Russia – Saint Petersburg: all tickets were sold out long before the arrival of the Kazakh artists.

Libretto by Giuseppe Maria Foppa based on the libretto by François Planard, written for the eponymous opera by Pierre Gaveaux (1808). Music Director – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin, Stage Director – Ala Simonishvili, Set and Costume Designer – Manana Gunia. Concertmaster, Harpsichord – Zhanar Akhmetova. Project Technical Director – Viсtor Carare. Project Coordinator – Marzhan Zhakenova.

The tour will take place within the framework of the program «Rukhani Zhangyru»under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.