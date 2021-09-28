La Palma volcano lava flow close to reaching sea

TAZACORTE. KAZINFORM Lava spewing from a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma was approaching the sea Tuesday with just a kilometer standing between the molten rock and the coast.

Sources from Tazacorte told Efe that lava flows were about to enter the coastal town after the new Cumbre Vieja volcano began spewing abundant quantities of lava once again on Monday evening after hours of relative calm.

Two active fissure vents, one in the main volcanic cone and another at the bottom, have been gushing flows of thick molten lava, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan), EFE reports.