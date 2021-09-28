Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

La Palma volcano lava flow close to reaching sea

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 September 2021, 22:20
La Palma volcano lava flow close to reaching sea

TAZACORTE. KAZINFORM Lava spewing from a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma was approaching the sea Tuesday with just a kilometer standing between the molten rock and the coast.

Sources from Tazacorte told Efe that lava flows were about to enter the coastal town after the new Cumbre Vieja volcano began spewing abundant quantities of lava once again on Monday evening after hours of relative calm.

Two active fissure vents, one in the main volcanic cone and another at the bottom, have been gushing flows of thick molten lava, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan), EFE reports.


Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study