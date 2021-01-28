Go to the main site
    L. Oyun-Erdene becomes 32nd Prime Minister of Mongolia

    28 January 2021, 10:10

    ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - At its 27 January plenary meeting, the Parliament has appointed L.Oyun-Erdene as the 32nd Prime Minister of Mongolia, with 87.9 percent of votes, MONTSAME reports.

    Last week, former PM U.Khurelsukh submitted his resignation request to the Parliament, which was subsequently approved by the Parliament. Therefore, the Steering Committee of the Mongolian People’s Party (MPP) and the MPP Conference nominated L. Oyun-Erdene for the next Prime Minister of Mongolia and submitted its proposal to the President on January 22. According to the relevant laws, President Kh.Battulga has sent to the Parliament his proposal on appointing L. Oyun-Erdene as the Prime Minister today.

    L. Oyun-Erdene, who had worked as Chief of the Cabinet Secretariat of the previous government since 2019, is one of the leading young politicians of Mongolia. He has been appointed as Prime Minister at a challenging time for Mongolia’s economy as the country responds to the COVID-19 pandemic and during Government talks with Oyu Tolgoi project investors to increase benefits for Mongolia.

