    KZT8.8bn allocated to fight possible 2nd wave of COVID-19 in Almaty region

    4 November 2020, 15:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM –KZT8.8bn has been allocated to fight the potential second wave of COVID-19 in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing the briefing at the central communications service, Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batlov, said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a serious challenge to the healthcare system, wherein there are still staff and equipment shortages.

    In the region, 17 facilities worth KZT12.9bn have been built or being built, and 7 other facilities are to undergo major repairs to cost KZT3bn.

    The 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital with the modern equipment and staff of 452 has been constructed in no time in Taldykorgan city.

    According to the governor, the local budget has provided KZT13.8bn to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including KZT8.8bn allocated to fight the potential second wave of COVID-19. Over 5 thousand health workers received compensations worth KZT4.7bn, and 1,123 were paid bonuses worth KZT137mln at the expense of the local budget.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19
