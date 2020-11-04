Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty region

KZT8.8bn allocated to fight possible 2nd wave of COVID-19 in Almaty region

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 November 2020, 15:15
KZT8.8bn allocated to fight possible 2nd wave of COVID-19 in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM –KZT8.8bn has been allocated to fight the potential second wave of COVID-19 in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the briefing at the central communications service, Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batlov, said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a serious challenge to the healthcare system, wherein there are still staff and equipment shortages.

In the region, 17 facilities worth KZT12.9bn have been built or being built, and 7 other facilities are to undergo major repairs to cost KZT3bn.

The 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital with the modern equipment and staff of 452 has been constructed in no time in Taldykorgan city.

According to the governor, the local budget has provided KZT13.8bn to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including KZT8.8bn allocated to fight the potential second wave of COVID-19. Over 5 thousand health workers received compensations worth KZT4.7bn, and 1,123 were paid bonuses worth KZT137mln at the expense of the local budget.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires