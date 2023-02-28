Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    KZT50bln to be spent on LRT construction in Astana in 2023

    28 February 2023, 12:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 50 billion tenge will be spent on LRT construction in Astana in 2023, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev said at the Government’s meeting today, Kazinform reports.

    «The construction of the LRT will be completed. The funds have already been envisaged. 50 billion tenge will be allocated this year. The process of construction was discussed with the municipal mayor’s office. A part of funds will be spent on purchase of cars,» he said on the sidelines of the meeting.

    The budget was approved by the Republican Budget Commission, he added. «Now the project will be submitted for the consideration of the Parliament, after which it will be submitted for signing,» the minister noted. In his words, the funds will be transferred to the mayor's office in April.

    Earlier, mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek said that the LRT would be completed till the end of 2024.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Warm spell forecast in Astana on Nauryz holiday
    Astana, Almaty mayors vote in early parliamentary elections
    Astana unveils square named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
    Winners of 3rd Annual IAC Central Asia Vis Pre-Moot Competition awarded in Astana
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open