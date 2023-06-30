Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    KZT50bln additionally allocated for LRT construction in Astana

    30 June 2023, 13:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s briefing, Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek shared his view on completion of construction of the Light Rail Transport in the city, Kazinform reports.

    In his words, any city where the population approaches 2 million or exceeds 1.5 million people, needs a light rail transport – this is either an underground transport or an overground transport. He added, that by 2030, the population of Astana is predicted to reach 2 million people.

    According to him, 50 billion tenge have been allocated this year for the construction of LRT, with 600 million US dollars already spent.

    Last May, authorities reported that over 1 billion tenge had been allocated for the project. 580 million US dollars are additionally required now.

    Basic construction works are planned to be finished within two years. Eight stations and five trains will be launched.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Some 45,000 tons of garbage removed from impromptu landfills in Astana
    Internet connection stability far from great in Astana – Head of State
    No unique facilities under construction in capital – President Tokayev
    Situation with water supply in Astana ‘unacceptable’, says President
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    3 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14