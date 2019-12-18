Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KZT39 bln of investments to be attracted to tourism

Alzhanova Raushan
18 December 2019, 10:57
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – E-government portal has issued a resolution approving the 2019-2028 Development Strategy of the National Company «Kazakh Tourism» JSC, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past decades tourism has been continuously developing. It has become one of the fastest growing sectors of the global economy. In terms of business volume tourism sector exceeds oil exports, food trade and automotive industry. It should be noted that tourism industry is one of the main sources of income for many countries across the world.

The Government of Kazakhstan adopted the Concept for the Development of the Tourism until 2023 and the State Program for the Development of the Tourism Industry within the period of 2019-2025.

However, tourism industry interacts with a large number of related fields, and the effectiveness of the entire industry as a whole depends on their coordinated activities.

«Kazakh Tourism» JSC was established to fulfill the role of a single coordinator and to ensure systemic and institutional development of the tourism industry in the country.

The company will conduct work on the attraction of domestic and foreign investments.

Thus, by 2028 it is planned to attract at least KZT39 billion of investments in tourism projects.

