Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    KZT360mln worth compensation paid to citizens affected during January riots

    23 August 2022 16:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Up to KZT360mln has been paid in compensation to the citizens whose possessions were damaged during the January riots in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Damages worth over KZT15mln were paid by suspects at the pre-trial stage and trails.

    According to Sanzhar Adilov, the chief of the investigation department of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, criminal cases against 35 suspects have been stopped due to reconciliation between the parties.

    In total, over 4.6 thousand criminal cases have been initiated by police investigators on the Jaunty riots. Proceedings on 971 cases have been completed.

    Cases against 609 suspects have been taken to courts. 539 persons were convicted following trails, of whom 425 received non-custodial sentences. 104 persons received real terms of imprisonment for various serious and especially serious crimes.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Events #Kazakhstan #Ministry of Internal Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 6,809
    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 365
    Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 427 in Kazakhstan
    UAE announces 445 new COVID-19 cases, 576 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan