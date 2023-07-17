KZT327.2bln invested in Abai region's economy

SEMEY. KAZINFORM A total of 327.2 billion tenge have been invested in Abai region’s economy as of July 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The volume of investments is expected to reach 351 billion tenge by the end of the year, with 36.5% to be injected in the economy of Semey.

Sustainable growth is observed in the production of metal ore (19.2%), food stuffs (83.8%), non-metallic mineral resources (13.0%), as well as in metallurgy (7.9%), and in chemical industry (1.9%).

15 more investment projects worth 85.5 billion tenge are under implementation now.

The region is implementing four projects worth 21.4 billion tenge in processing industry, which will enable to create 885 jobs. Three projects amounting to 85.5 billion are implemented in Semey. 500 jobs will be opened.

According to the regional administration, the number of small and medium businesses reached 48,300, 50.5% (24,400) of which are operating in Semey. Around 93,000 people have been employed. 444 national projects worth 15.5 billion tenge have been subsidized under the national project. 340 small and medium businesses received 3.9 billion tenge of guarantees.

Earlier, four schools were built in Abai region and two 1500-seat schools were opened in Semey.

The Ministry of Healthcare backed the construction of a 800-bed university hospital.