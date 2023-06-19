KZT301bn needed for 40 tourist projects in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Work is ongoing to develop the tourist infrastructure, Kazakh culture and sport minister Askhat Oralov told a government meeting today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Work is ongoing to develop the tourist infrastructure in the country. For instance, 28 projects worth KZT27bn were completed last year,» said Oralov.

He went on to note that 83 infrastructure projects to the tune of KZT439.3bn are being realized. «However, there is a need for an additional KZT301bn to finance 40 projects,» he said.

«They (projects) contribute to enhancing the investment attractiveness and improving tourist infrastructure,» added Oralov.

Work is ongoing to give akimats (regional administrations) the relevant competences to address the issues facing tourist infrastructure outside settlements and within national parks.