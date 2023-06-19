Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

KZT301bn needed for 40 tourist projects in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 June 2023, 21:16
KZT301bn needed for 40 tourist projects in Kazakhstan Photo: primeminister.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Work is ongoing to develop the tourist infrastructure, Kazakh culture and sport minister Askhat Oralov told a government meeting today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Work is ongoing to develop the tourist infrastructure in the country. For instance, 28 projects worth KZT27bn were completed last year,» said Oralov.

He went on to note that 83 infrastructure projects to the tune of KZT439.3bn are being realized. «However, there is a need for an additional KZT301bn to finance 40 projects,» he said.

«They (projects) contribute to enhancing the investment attractiveness and improving tourist infrastructure,» added Oralov.
Work is ongoing to give akimats (regional administrations) the relevant competences to address the issues facing tourist infrastructure outside settlements and within national parks.


Tourism   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023