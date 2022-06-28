KZT2bn of investment to be funneled in development of resort zone in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - This year, KZT2bn is to be funneled into the development of the Imantau-Shalkar resort zone in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the regional Office of Entrepreneurship and Industrial and Innovative Development.

Over the past five years, 250km of roads and access routes have undergone repairs within the resort zone. 40 recreation centers, including six round-the-clock ones, operate in the zone.

The tourist season kicked off with Imantau Shalkar Tourism Fest 2022 in the region the past weekend. The event gathered tourism business officials from Pavlodar, Akmola, and Kostanay regions as well as tourist communities from the border regions of Russia.

The Fest that brought together over 800 people featured sports events, relay races, archery, table tennis competitions, and so on.

The Imantau-Shalkar resort zone with its landscape is often compared to Switzerland.