Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
  Karaganda region

KZT240bln to be spent on Balkhash town's development

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 May 2023, 14:36
Photo: el.kz

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region’s authorities plan to create a tourist cluster in the town of Balkhash, Kazinform reports.

According to Governor of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, 240 billion tenge are envisaged for Balkhash town’s development. «Our goal is to create a tourist cluster in Balkhash. The draft comprehensive plan has been submitted for approval,» he added.

He noted that the region has the biggest number of single-industry towns. Following the example of Saran town, other single-industry towns including Balkhash will be developed too.

«As per the President’s instruction, we are working today on building infrastructure for new enterprises. More than 3,000 permanent jobs will be created. The case of Saran town will be applied in regards to other single-industry towns, with the consideration of their peculiarities,» the Governor added.


Karaganda region    Kazakhstan  
