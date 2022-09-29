KZT20.5bn to be allocated from government reserve to hold early presidential election in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – KZT20.5bn is set to be spent to hold an early presidential election in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a briefing, Kazakh finance vice minister Yerzhan Birzhanov said that KZT20.5bn will be provided from the government reserve to hold an early presidential election.

KZT16.8bn will go for salaries, he added.

Earlier it was reported that the Central Election Commission set limits upon presidential candidates’ spending covered by the national budget.

Kazakhstan is to hold an early presidential election on November 20, 2022.





Photo: ortcom.kz