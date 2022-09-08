Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kostanay region

    KZT2.3bn to be allocated to build housing for fire-hit residents in Kostanay rgn

    8 September 2022, 16:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – KZT2.3bn is to be provided to build houses for those affected by the wildfires in Kostanay region, Kazakh Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    KZT2.3bn is to be allocated from the government’s reserves to build 91 houses for those affected by the wildfires in Kostanay region.

    According to Kuantyrov, 100 sq.m. houses will have a plot of 10 acres each.

    He went on to say that the funds will also be spent to build supporting infrastructure, water and energy supply systems, as well as roads.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kostanay region Construction Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events