KZT2.3bn to be allocated to build housing for fire-hit residents in Kostanay rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 September 2022, 16:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – KZT2.3bn is to be provided to build houses for those affected by the wildfires in Kostanay region, Kazakh Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

KZT2.3bn is to be allocated from the government’s reserves to build 91 houses for those affected by the wildfires in Kostanay region.

According to Kuantyrov, 100 sq.m. houses will have a plot of 10 acres each.

He went on to say that the funds will also be spent to build supporting infrastructure, water and energy supply systems, as well as roads.


Kostanay region    Construction    Wildfires  
