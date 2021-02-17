KZT108.4bn funneled into COVID-19 fight in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev is holding an online reporting meeting with the city’s population, which also touches upon the COVID-19 issues, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mr Sagintayev, the city has allocated KZT108.4bn form the budget to fight the COVID-19 virus.

The city built two modular clinics, an infectious hospital on PB-80, and a post-mortem office in a short time. Strengthening of the clinics’ infrastructures cost the city KZT41.8bn.

KZT10bn was used to set up the Stabilization Fund to prevent shortages of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals in pharmacies and hospitals and clinics.

He added that 135 ambulances outfitted with modern equipment had been onbtained. The health workers’ salaries rose by 30%. Over 50 thousand health workers received compensations worth KZT16.7bn. The Telemedicine Center was established to offer remote advisory assistance to the citizens.



