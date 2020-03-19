Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KZT100 mln allocated for fight against coronavirus in Nur-Sultan

Alzhanova Raushan
19 March 2020, 12:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – KZT100 million has been allocated for the fight against coronavirus in the city of Nur-Sultan, this was reported in the press service of the city’s Akimat.

According to the words of Bakhtiyar Maken, deputy Akim of Nur-Sultan, the day before on behalf of Elbasy were allocated KZT100 million for the fight against coronavirus in the city of Nur-Sultan.

He informed that the Akimat launched the campaign together with the Nur Otan party, as part of the Year of the Volunteer.

«We provide the socially vulnerable segments of the population with food, hygiene products, and protective medical masks. All funds will be spent for the fight against coronavirus,» he concluded.


