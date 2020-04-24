Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KZT100 bln allocated for spring field work

Alzhanova Raushan
24 April 2020, 20:20
KZT100 bln allocated for spring field work

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - KZT100 billion has been allocated for spring field work, this was announced during an online briefing by the First Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Saparov, Kazinform reports.

«One of the main issues is the financing of spring field work. On behalf of the Head of State, additional KZT100 billion was allocated,» A. Saparov said.

According to him, the amount of budget funding for the spring field work has been increased by KZT10 billion. In 2019 this amount equaled KZT60 billion. It is worth noting that the loan rate was reduced from 7 to 5 percent.


