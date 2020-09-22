Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KZT1.8bn allocated to update research institutes’ infrastructure in Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 September 2020, 14:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – KZT1.8bn has been allocated in Kazakhstan to upgrade infrastructure of research institutions of the Science Committee of the Education and Science Ministry, Kazinform correspondent reports.

22 research institutes will be provided with new laboratory equipment, software, devices, state-of-the-art sets, and components to conduct research, development and technological works.

Thus, the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, Institute of General Genetics and Cytology, Aitkhozhin Institute of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Institute of Biology and Plant Biotechnology will be equipped with new laboratory mini centrifuges, real-time PCR kits, multifunctional systems of temperature control and sample preparation of biochips by haematological analyzers, and others.

The Mukhtar Auezov Institute of Literature and Arts will be able to digitize over 5,000 manuscripts, around 500 microfilms, 1,000 rare historical photographs and over 300 records and audio recording.

The Science Committee plans the financing in the next financial year.


Science and research   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Education and Science  
