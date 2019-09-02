Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      State of the Nation Address 2019

    KZT1.2trn to be allocated for transport system modernization

    2 September 2019, 16:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about transport system modernization, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the Nurly Zhol state program is a strategic project owing to which the process of modernization will touch upon the whole transport system of the country.

    According to him, lots of funds will be channeled to tackle the issue. Thus, before 2022 the Government is expected to allocate KZT1.2 trillion of investments.

    In conclusion, Mr. Tokayev noted that for once the Government and the Accounts Committee should ensure the funds’ absolute utilization efficiency.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    President of Kazakhstan Transport State of the Nation Address 2019
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region