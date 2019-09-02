KZT1.2trn to be allocated for transport system modernization

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about transport system modernization, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the Nurly Zhol state program is a strategic project owing to which the process of modernization will touch upon the whole transport system of the country.

According to him, lots of funds will be channeled to tackle the issue. Thus, before 2022 the Government is expected to allocate KZT1.2 trillion of investments.

In conclusion, Mr. Tokayev noted that for once the Government and the Accounts Committee should ensure the funds’ absolute utilization efficiency.



