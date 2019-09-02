Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  State of the Nation Address 2019

KZT1.2trn to be allocated for transport system modernization

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
2 September 2019, 16:59
KZT1.2trn to be allocated for transport system modernization

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about transport system modernization, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the Nurly Zhol state program is a strategic project owing to which the process of modernization will touch upon the whole transport system of the country.

According to him, lots of funds will be channeled to tackle the issue. Thus, before 2022 the Government is expected to allocate KZT1.2 trillion of investments.

In conclusion, Mr. Tokayev noted that for once the Government and the Accounts Committee should ensure the funds’ absolute utilization efficiency.


President of Kazakhstan    Transport   State of the Nation Address 2019  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023