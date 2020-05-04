Go to the main site
    KZT 4.7 bln channeled for Auyl-el besigi project in Karaganda rgn

    4 May 2020, 19:36

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A special project Auyl-el besigi will cover more districts in Karaganda region this year. 13 villages and rural settlements in seven districts will be included into the project.

    Means were allocated for realization of 47 projects which will create more than 1,000 workplaces. Rural schools, cultural centres, roads, and water supply lines, other facilities will be repaired under the project.

    The goal of the project is to develop social and engineering infrastructure and creation of comfortable conditions in the rural regions. 26 projects were realized in 2019 in Atasu, Nura and Ulytau districts.

    This year the republican budget allotted KZT 4.7 bln to further realization of the Auyl-el besigi project in Karaganda region.

    The project will be fulfilled the countrywide until 2027.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

