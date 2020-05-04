Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Karaganda region

KZT 4.7 bln channeled for Auyl-el besigi project in Karaganda rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 May 2020, 19:36
KZT 4.7 bln channeled for Auyl-el besigi project in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A special project Auyl-el besigi will cover more districts in Karaganda region this year. 13 villages and rural settlements in seven districts will be included into the project.

Means were allocated for realization of 47 projects which will create more than 1,000 workplaces. Rural schools, cultural centres, roads, and water supply lines, other facilities will be repaired under the project.

The goal of the project is to develop social and engineering infrastructure and creation of comfortable conditions in the rural regions. 26 projects were realized in 2019 in Atasu, Nura and Ulytau districts.

This year the republican budget allotted KZT 4.7 bln to further realization of the Auyl-el besigi project in Karaganda region.

The project will be fulfilled the countrywide until 2027.


Karaganda region   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy