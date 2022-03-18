KZT 20 bln to build grain reserves in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The issue on allocation of KZT 20 bln for forward procurements in order to form the grain fodder reserves up to 200,000 tons to keep safe livestock and poultry population in case of drought is being considered,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said at today’s Government meeting.

The total acres this year will reach 23.1 mln ha that is 125,000 ha more as compared to 2021.

The Mister assured that the Ministry takes under control preparations for the spring sowing campaign. He stressed that agricultural producers can get easy-term loans for spring sowing under the Ken Dala program up to KZT 70 bln and forward purchases of the ProdCorporation up to KZT 80 bln. Thereat forward purchase doubled this year.