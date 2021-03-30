Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KZT 2 trln to be invested into N Kazakhstan over 5 years

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 March 2021, 12:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting chaired by PM Askar Mamin debated was the package plan for socioeconomic development of North Kazakhstan until 2025, primeminister.kz reads.

The plan provides for implementing above 80 events in 4 basic directions: investment projects, housing, and infrastructure, social sphere, ensuring law and order and civil protection. The total amount of investments into the updated package plan stands at some KZT 2 trln, the most of which are private investments. It will help fulfill new projects, create jobs, and build a new economic structure of the region. The plan implementation will contribute to increasing manufacturing and agricultural productions by 1.5 times, ensuring GRP growth up to 5.2%.

As stated there, 52 dairy commercial farms, 3 feeding lots, 2 poultry factories, a feed-milling plant, a greenery, etc, will be built there. Beisdes, the Kyzylzhar logistics hub will be built in the region. The frequency of flights will increase from 16 to 68 a month. A multi-functional tourist complex in Imantau-Shalkar area, a 3,000-seat Sports Palace will be built in North Kazakhstan. 47 medical facilities will be put into operation, 16 schools and a 400-seat special boarding school for kids with learning disabilities will be constructed in the region. 26,000 workplaces will be created.

The PM charged to timely provide implementation of the approved package plan for the North Kazakhstan socioeconomic development until 2025.


