    KZT 126 bln for water supply and disposal projects in Mangistau region

    5 October 2021, 12:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «KZT 126 bln will be allocated for water supply and disposal projects in Mangistau region,» Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov told the Government meeting, Kazinfom reports.

    «As part of the 2021-2025 complex plan, KZT 126 bln will be allocated from the republican budget for the development of water supply and disposal projects,» Atamkulov said. It is planned to build and modernize 1,867 km of water supply and disposal networks, 3 water supply facilities and a water disposal facility. 2,137 new workplaces will be generated there.

    Besides, the complex plan provides for capital repairs of 27 multi-apartment residential buildings for an overall amount of KZT 1.8 bln.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Industry Construction Economy Mangistau region
