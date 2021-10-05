Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

KZT 126 bln for water supply and disposal projects in Mangistau region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 October 2021, 12:20
KZT 126 bln for water supply and disposal projects in Mangistau region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «KZT 126 bln will be allocated for water supply and disposal projects in Mangistau region,» Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov told the Government meeting, Kazinfom reports.

«As part of the 2021-2025 complex plan, KZT 126 bln will be allocated from the republican budget for the development of water supply and disposal projects,» Atamkulov said. It is planned to build and modernize 1,867 km of water supply and disposal networks, 3 water supply facilities and a water disposal facility. 2,137 new workplaces will be generated there.

Besides, the complex plan provides for capital repairs of 27 multi-apartment residential buildings for an overall amount of KZT 1.8 bln.


Government of Kazakhstan   Industry   Construction    Economy   Mangistau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region