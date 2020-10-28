Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kyzylorda steps up preps for possible second-wave COVID-19 outbreak

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 October 2020, 12:40
KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Kyzylorda region is enhancing its preparations for the potential second wave of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the region’s administration, the epidemiologic situation in the region is stable allowing for the normal oeration of medical facilities.

It is said that in the region there are 21 infectious diseases with the total capacity of 3,200 beds facilities on standby.

Construction of a 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital is to be completed by November, Nauryzbay Baikadamov, Deputy Governor of Kyzylorda region told an online briefing. He also said that construction of oxygen stations in the multipurpose regional hospital as well as Kazalinsk district hospital is planned with the help of sponsors.

According to him, the region’s hospitals have their disposal 244 ventilators, 60 X-ray machines, and 658 oxygen concentrators.

He also said that as of today, the region has a stockpile of pharmaceuticals sufficient for two months, adding that budgetary funds of KZT350mln have been allocated to obtain pharmaceuticals.

The deputy governor also added that 40 medical vehicles are to arrive in the region in November and that there is a pool of 3,500 health workers ready to join if necessary.

It is said that persons suffering from chronic diseases are under special control as part of the preparations for the potential second wave of the COVID-19 virus.


