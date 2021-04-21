Go to the main site
    Kyzylorda rgn reports 345 COVID-19 cases in children since start of 2021

    21 April 2021, 16:16

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – The number of children under 14 with COVID-19 has totaled 345 since the beginning of the year in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Since the beginning of 2021, Kyzylorda region has reported 345 COVID-19 cases in children under 14, more than last year’s figure – 213. It is said that in 2020, children with COVID-19 showed no symptoms, but this year’s COVID-19 cases in children are reported with clinical symptoms such as high body temperature, weakness, and dry cough, which are presumably caused by new COVID-19 variants.

    Disinfection and preventive works are carried out in the region’s schools where COVID-19 cases are spotted. Contacts are said to be under 14-day medical observation. Classes where infections are found are quarantined.

    COVID-19 cases in children have declined in the region in the past few days, with nine cases reported on April 17 and four on April 18.

    Earlier it was reported that the quarantine measures may be toughened in Kyzylorda region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

