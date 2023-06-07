Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kyzylorda rgn provides up to KZT38bn to imporve roads

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 June 2023, 17:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Large-scale projects aimed at improving the road infrastructure are under implementation in Kyzylorda region, Nurlybek Nalibayev, governor of the region, told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Last year, 82% or 366 kilometers of roads of local significance were in good condition. This year, the figure is due to rise to 87%. KZT38.1bn has been allocated from the republican and local budgets to that end this year. There are plans to provide additional funds throughout the year,» said Nalibayev at a press conference.

The governor noted the relevance of the construction of Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan road, which is under direct control of the Kazakh President.

«Of the total length of 216km, over 140km of the road is to be constructed this year. The construction of the road will be fully completed by the end of 2025,» said Nalibayev.

Earlier it was reported that 19 thousand new jobs had been created in the region since the beginning of the year. KZT23bn was provided to carry out business projects in the region.


