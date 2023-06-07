Kyzylorda region to build mining and processing works

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The glass works launched last year in Kyzylorda region gave a potent impetus to the manufacturing industry. Its output is highly-sought after not only in Kazakhstan but also abroad,» Governor Nurlybek Nalibayev said.

«Put into service last October the glass-manufacturing plant produced more than 32,000 tons of glass worth 4.5 billion tenge. For the past four months, it manufactured 3.5 million cubic meters. The plant exports its output to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Russia. It is planned to create three spins-offs worth 32 billion 800 million tenge to produce new products, create new jobs and raise household incomes,» he told a briefing.

He added a new mining and processing works up to 235 billion tenge will be built on the Shalkiya deposit.