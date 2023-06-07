Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kyzylorda region

Kyzylorda region to build mining and processing works

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 June 2023, 13:48
Kyzylorda region to build mining and processing works

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The glass works launched last year in Kyzylorda region gave a potent impetus to the manufacturing industry. Its output is highly-sought after not only in Kazakhstan but also abroad,» Governor Nurlybek Nalibayev said.

«Put into service last October the glass-manufacturing plant produced more than 32,000 tons of glass worth 4.5 billion tenge. For the past four months, it manufactured 3.5 million cubic meters. The plant exports its output to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Russia. It is planned to create three spins-offs worth 32 billion 800 million tenge to produce new products, create new jobs and raise household incomes,» he told a briefing.

He added a new mining and processing works up to 235 billion tenge will be built on the Shalkiya deposit.

Kyzylorda region    Industry   Construction   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty