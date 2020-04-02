Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kyzylorda region

Kyzylorda region channels KZT 104 mln to battle coronavirus

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 April 2020, 12:30
Kyzylorda region channels KZT 104 mln to battle coronavirus

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Kyzylorda region channeled KZT 104 mln to battle coronavirus. The mobilization reserve plans to allocate KZT 672 mln to respond to emergency situation, Kazinform reports.

«KZT 12.8 mln out of KZT 104 mln will be allotted for acquisition of antiseptics, bedclothes and face masks. Besides, KZT 672 mln will be channeled from the mobilization rerserve,» Governor of the region Gulshara Abdykalikova told an online briefing.

The region launched call-centre 400-100 to provide updated information.


Kyzylorda region   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events