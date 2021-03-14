Kyzylorda opens more COVID-19 vaccination rooms

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM More COVID-19 vaccination rooms opened in Kyzylorda, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

Since early March 11 more vaccination rooms were unveiled in the city. All of them comply with the sanitary norms. 6,200 doses of Sputnik V vaccine made at the Karaganda pharmaceuticals complex were delivered to the city medical facilities observing ‘the cold chain’.

As of today, 2,119 received the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus there, 710 the second.