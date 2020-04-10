Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kyzylorda region

Kyzylorda doctors deliver baby from coronavirus infected woman

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
10 April 2020, 10:10
Kyzylorda doctors deliver baby from coronavirus infected woman

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Doctors of Kyzylorda city helped a woman who tested positive for coronavirus, safely deliver a baby, this has been announced by Vice Minister of Health Lyazat Aktayeva on her Facebook account, Kazinform reports.

The woman was admitted to a maternity hospital on April 8. The woman was tested positive for COVID-19.

It was noted that the newborn weighing 2.970 kg was placed in an infant incubator. The condition of the child is satisfactory. The new mother was transferred to an infectious diseases hospital.


Coronavirus   Kyzylorda region    Kyzylorda  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events