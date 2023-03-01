Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Kyrgyzstan to receive Mi-8 rescue helicopter this autumn

1 March 2023, 16:50
Kyrgyzstan to receive Mi-8 rescue helicopter this autumn Photo: en.kabar.kg

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A rescue helicopter based on Mi-8 will arrive in Kyrgyzstan in November 2023, Igor Maslov, head of the Russian presidential administration's department for interregional and cultural relations with foreign countries said, Kazinform cites Kabar.

He said that the helicopter will be upgraded for rescue operations, taking into account the highlands of Kyrgyzstan.

«We have already discussed this issue with the leadership of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic and took into account their recommendations. A rescue helicopter must not only fly in the clouds, but must be equipped and ready to carry out rescue operations at high altitudes,» he said.


Related news
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Теги:
Read also
New Zealand to provide EV charging stations in almost every town
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
S. Korea, Japan to wrap up removal of export curbs, WTO complaint this week
Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
Italy's population shrinks by 0.3% in 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News