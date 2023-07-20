Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kyrgyzstan to launch 11 HPPs next year

    20 July 2023, 17:13

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 11 hydroelectric power plants will be launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2024, Minister of Energy of the republic Taalaibek Ibraev said Thursday at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on the results of the first half of 2023, Kazinform cites Kabar.

    He noted that 5 of them are large plants and 6 mini-hydropower plants.

    Thus, large hydropower plants will be built in Jalal-Abad, Chui Oblasts and in the city of Osh, as well as mini HPPs in Issyk-Kul, Batken, Chui Oblasts of the country.

    Minister Ibraev added that 17 HPPs are also under construction across Kyrgyzstan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kyrgyzstan World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital launches Comfortable School national project
    Turkistan region to build 7 more educational facilities
    24 new educational facilities to open doors in Akmola region
    New regional multidisciplinary hospital set to be built in Zhezkazgan
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people