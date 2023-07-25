Go to the main site
    Kyrgyzstan to introduce emergency in energy sector

    25 July 2023, 13:34

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan will introduce an emergency situation in the energy sector. President Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Decree «On the emergency situation in the energy sector of the Kyrgyz Republic», his press service said, KABAR reports.

    The emergency situation will be introduced in order to take urgent measures to bring Kyrgyzstan out of the energy crisis associated with climate challenges, low water inflow in the Naryn River basin, and a lack of generating capacity in the face of rapidly outpacing growth in energy consumption.

    According to the decree, from August 1, 2023, an emergency regime will be introduced in the energy industry of Kyrgyzstan, valid until Dec. 31, 2026.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

