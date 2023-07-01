Kyrgyzstan to host VII International Economic Forum "Issyk-Kul 2023"

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM. The VII International Economic Forum «Issyk-Kul 2023» will be held in Cholpon-Ata on July 27, KABAR reports.

According to the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, the forum will serve as a platform for building a constructive dialogue between representatives of the business communities of Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Uzbekistan and a number of other countries, which in the future will initiate the implementation of interesting and significant projects.

The areas of work will cover such areas of cooperation as energy, agriculture, industry, healthcare, education, hotel and restaurant business, architecture and construction (engineering), information technology, logistics and international transportation.

Given the wide composition of the delegations, a unique opportunity is provided for domestic entrepreneurs to establish partnerships and expand the circle of reliable partners among representatives of the business sector.