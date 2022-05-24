Kyrgyzstan to host number of events within framework of chairmanship in EAEU

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A number of events will be held in Kyrgyzstan as part of the chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Director of the Protocol and Organizational Support Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission Daniyar Turusbekov told reporters at a press conference in Bishkek, Kabar reports.

He said that these are: a Summit of the heads of state of the EAEU countries (tentatively - August 2022); Youth Forum of the EAEU member states (preliminarily - 4th quarter of 2022).

«Also, in connection with the 10th anniversary of the EAEU, a number of events will also be held in the country,» he added.

The chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union passed to Kyrgyzstan in 2022. The Eurasian Economic Forum is held in the state that chairs the EAEU agencies. The event is scheduled for May 26 in Bishkek.