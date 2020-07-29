Go to the main site
    Kyrgyzstan to hold National Day of Mourning for COVID-19 victims

    29 July 2020, 14:33

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - In Kyrgyzstan, July 30 will be declared the Day of National Mourning for those who became victims of COVID-19 coronavirus infection, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said in an interview with Birinchi Radio of Public Broadcasting Corporation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

    «Yes, I've already thought about it. I didn't want to talk ahead of time, but since we're talking about it, I believe it is necessary to provide information. On July 31 we will celebrate Kurman Ait, and July 30 will be declared the Day of National Mourning throughout the country. An appropriate decree will be issued,» the President said, answering a question.

    Jeenbekov once again expressed deepest condolences to families of compatriots deceased.

    As of today, 32,124 cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered across the country. Of these, 19,203 people have recovered, 1,249 patients passed away.

    Source: KABAR

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Coronavirus Kyrgyzstan
