    Kyrgyzstan to extend simplified visa regime with 11 foreign countries

    7 April 2023, 16:15

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM -Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic - Head of the Administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov held a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Kazinform cites Kabar.

    During the meeting, it was decided to extend the simplified visa regime for 11 foreign states that have a valid residence permit (resident card) of the following foreign states: the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar, the State of Brunei Darussalam, the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

    This decision was made as part of the liberalization of the visa regime of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the creation of favorable conditions for the development of the investment and tourism industries of the country, the press service of the Cabinet reported.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Tourism Kyrgyzstan World News
