Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Kyrgyzstan to completely ban entry of foreigners because of COVID-19

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 March 2020, 12:46
Kyrgyzstan to completely ban entry of foreigners because of COVID-19

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan intends to completely ban the entry of foreign nationals into its territory, Deputy Prime Minister of the country Altynai Omurbekova said at a briefing, KABAR reported.

She added a meeting of the Republican Headquarters was held today, at which it was decided to ban all foreign citizens from entering the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Omurbekova explained that this decision of the Headquarters will be effective after the adoption of the relevant legal act.

«An exception has been made for Kyrgyz citizens. The cargo transportation will continue,» she said.

Also, the deputy PM noted citizens who arrived in Kyrgyzstan from countries where the disease has already been recorded will be quarantined.


Kyrgyzstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed