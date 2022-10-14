Kyrgyzstan to chair CIS in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heads of delegations took a decision on chairmanship in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Sergey Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, Kyrgyz Republic will assume the chairmanship in the Organization in 2023. Kazakhstan and Russian Federation will be the co-chairing countries.

In his words, at the meeting held in a narrow format, the heads of delegations approved the agenda and regulations of the meetings. The heads of state exchanged also views on interaction within the CIS.

The CIS Heads of State Council's meeting is being held in Astana today under the chairmanship of Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo: mfa.gov.kg

