Kyrgyzstan thanks Kazakhstan for help fight pandemic

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 May 2020, 12:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov sent a telegram to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressing gratitude for the humanitarian aid and support rendered, President’s press secretary Berik Uali said.

In his telegram, the Kyrgyz Leader highly appreciated support of the fraternal country in hard times and contribution of Kazakhstan to fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Central Asia. He voiced confidence that the friendly, good neighborly and allied ties and strategic partnership between the nations would further develop on the basis of mutual understanding.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov wished President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev good health, success and people of Kazakhstan peace and prosperity.

