Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan sign protocol on settlement of situation on border
26 September 2022, 12:29

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan sign protocol on settlement of situation on border

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A protocol was signed on the settlement of the latest situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev told, KABAR reported.

The document was signed by the heads of the State Committees for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev and Tajikistan Saimumin Yatimov.

«The main goal of the document is to resolve the latest conflict on the border, eliminate its consequences and prevent new conflicts. On the basis of the protocol, relevant instructions were given to local governments and law enforcement agencies, and we will personally control their execution,» he said.

The meeting of the parties was held at the Kyzyl-Bel checkpoint on Sunday, September 25.

Photo: en.kabar.kg





