Kyrgyzstan successfully completes its chairmanship in Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone treaty

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan has successfully completed its chairmanship in the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (CANWFZ) treaty, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A regular Consultative Meeting of the States Parties to the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone treaty was held on December 22, in the format of a videoconference chaired by the Kyrgyz side, Kabar reports.

During the event, the Kyrgyz Republic presented information on the results of its activities as a chairman in the Central Asian nuclear-free zone, and also made a number of proposals for strengthening and institutional development of the treaty.

The participants of the meeting held a constructive exchange of views on the issues of expanding both intrazonal and international cooperation with other nuclear-free zones.

In addition, within the framework of the Consultative Meeting, the countries presented initiatives being promoted at multilateral platforms, as well as current approaches to issues of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

As a result of the event, the participating states decided to transfer the chairmanship in the treaty to the Republic of Tajikistan from January 1, 2023.





Photo: kabar.kg