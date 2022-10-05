Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kyrgyzstan studying Kazakhstan’s practices in primary health care

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 October 2022, 15:32
ISSYK. KAZINFORM - As part of a visit of a delegation from Kyrgyzstan, a roundtable discussing international trends in the development of primary health care multidisciplinary teams and primary health care reform practices in Kazakhstan took place at the primary health demonstration site in Almaty region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

A Kyrgyz delegation made up of health ministry officials and health facilities’ heads arrived in Kazakhstan. As part of the visit, a roundtable discussing international trends in the development of primary health care multidisciplinary teams and primary health care reform experience in Kazakhstan took place.

The event discussed in detail the system of medical service provision under primary health care and international practices in providing primary medical and sanitary care.

«This is the first primary health care demonstration site founded in the WHO European region for 53 members. Its aim is to demonstrate the successful experience of Kazakhstan in organizing multidisciplinary teams,» said Kazakh health vice minister Vyacheslav Dudnik.

According to him, the country took a multidisciplinary approach as well as increased its number of health facilities and stations. Over the past two years, 604 new general practitioner stations and 93 primary health care facilities leading to reeducation in the burden on doctors have been opened.

In addition, there has been greater access of population to pharmaceutical provision at the out-patient level. In total, free pharmaceuticals are provided at 616 medical facilities. To increase access to health care of residents of remote villages two medical trains Zhardem and Salmatty Kazakhstan and 149 mobile medical buses have been commissioned.

