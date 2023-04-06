Kyrgyzstan starts construction of solar power plant

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov took part in laying a capsule for the construction of a 300 MW solar power plant in the village of Toru-Aigyr, Issyk-Kul region, Kabar reported.

The head of the Cabinet noted the insufficiently realized potential of the Kyrgyz Republic in the use of renewable energy sources (RES), the press service of the Cabinet said.

«Despite our existing capabilities, we do not fully use solar and geothermal energy, wind energy and biogas technologies. New renewable energy technologies are a reliable, stable and modern source of energy. It is inexpensive for consumers, and most importantly, it has a negligible impact on the environment and human health. The development of renewable energy sources is the future of our country's energy sector,» Akylbek Zhaparov said.

He also added that the construction of a solar power plant will be the first joint «green» PPP project.

«The state has provided all the necessary assistance in the implementation of the project: a land plot has been allocated, regulatory legal acts have been prepared and signed, and funding sources have been identified. Everything is ready for the construction of the power plant,» he concluded.

It should be noted that an agreement on the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 300 MW was signed during a meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation in Bishkek, on March 29 of this year.

The project will be implemented by the Kyrgyz company Bishkek Solar and the Russian company Unigreen Energy. The volume of investments will be more than 300 million US dollars, the construction and operation of the power plant will create more than 500 jobs.







